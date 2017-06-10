Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor are sweating it out in the gym even on a weekend.. now that’s some dedication! – view HQ pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor have always been fitness freaks and they don’t leave a single opportunity to skip their gym sessions.. We snapped Bebo, Sasha, Amrita Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Bipasha Basu outside their gym in Bandra this morning.. now that’s some dedication, isn’t it? While most of us are making the most of the weekend chilling at home since the weather is also so good, these tinsel townies are headed to the gym for an intensive workout session.. Truly, they are giving us major fitness goals! Kareena stepped out of her car in a blue and black tee and black skin – fit leggings. She has been working out real hard to get back into shape and her bestie Amrita even shared few glimpses of their workout sessions last week in a couple of videos on Insta. Also, if you see her pictures, she has already lost oodles of weight! But that’s not it.. We hear that the actress has lost over 16 kilos now and her aim is to shed at least 19 kilos. Talking about Shahid, the actor is often accompanied by his wifey Mira to the gym, but he was seen alone this time. Check out their pictures right below.

We like how spotting celebs outside the gym and post spa sessions has suddenly become a trend and I guess, the due credit goes to none other than Kareena herself! (ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput or Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan – Which celebrity couple would you want to workout with?)

anyway, coming back to these pictures.. Shahid, Kareena and Bipasha are making sure they sweat it out in the gym even on a weekend! what’s your excuse?