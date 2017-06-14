Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Amrita Arora Ladak sweat it out together at the gym – view HQ pics

You know how they say, two is company and three is crowd, well looks like the gym has become the most crowded place for Bollywood celebs! We spotted quite a lot of celebrities outside a Bandra gym and it sure looked like ‘healthy’ get together. Our shutterbugs caught Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Ladak and Sohail Khan heading out in the sun after a rigorous gym session. Need we say anything about their fashion picks for the gym? Certainly! But first, we are going to talk about how they all came in pairs.

Earlier, we saw Shahid and Mira coming out of the gym together. Nice to see these two work out together. For quite a while we would only see the health conscious Sasha sweat it out. But now we’re seeing him hit the gym with the most favourite person in his life, his wife! The couple have been gymming together and we think it’s quite adorable! Just like Bebo and her bestie, Amrita, sweating it out. Oh the ladies give us immense gym goals as they make workouts look like a piece of cake.

Now lets talk about their outfits. After sporting a lot of ganjis at the gym, Bebo has moved onto full sleeves now and it’s quite cool! On the contrary, her BFF Amrita has started donning ganjis! Shahid and Mira, too, opted to wear ganjis and it definitely looks kickass on them. Not that we ever complained about their sense of fashion before. The couple certainly know how to keep their style file on check. Good job there! Anyway, you can check out their pics below.

ALSO READ – Celeb Gym Style: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora break sweat in style!

With these pics, two things are clear – Bollywood’s latest obsession is flaunting outfits at the gym. In case you folks didn’t notice, all celebs have been ensuring that they look their best while working out. That’s a good thing, if you ask us! It’s always a delight to get some style cues from Bollywood celebs for all walks of life. Anyway, what are your thoughts on the pics? Tell us in the comments box below.