This unseen picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur laughing is EVERYTHING!!!

As if we needed more pictures to believe Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur Ali Khan is the ‘most gorgeous baby on this side of the equator”, here comes another. We just got our hands on this unseen pic of Taimur laughing like the happiest kid on the block. Dunno who captured this priceless moment but this one pic is enough to prove how Taimur loves the cameras as much as his yummy mummy Kareena. I mean, we all know how Kareena loves flirting with the cameras irrespective of where is she. It’s like she’s forever ready to pose and pout and let the world know that she’s the best muse for any photographer. But now that Taimur has joined the league, we won’t be surprised if he beats his own mum in this photo-obsession game. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Also read: [INSIDE PICS]: While Taimur was all smiles looking at mom Kareena Kapoor Khan, Laksshya Kapoor had a blast on his first birthday

How quickly has Taimur taken over the internet with his adorable pictures. The last we saw him was during Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakshyaa’s 1st birthday bash where he ensured to steal the thunder with his cuteness. No seriously, although we agree Lakshyaa looked equally adorable but all eyes were glued to Taimur who not only tried and waved at the cameras but also shared a pout or two, with his ridiculously cute face. Trust me, if this is just the beginning of the Taimur craze on the internet, imagine what would happen as and when he grows up. A guaranteed star in the making.

We can’t wait to see more and more pictures of Taimur and his cutesy antics. How about you guys? In a way, his photos are only making the internet a happier place and we really needed this change, amirite?