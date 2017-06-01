Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby Taimur plays peek-a-boo with the paparazzi? – view HQ pics

We have got our hands on brand new photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s baby munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. We snapped Kareena and Taimur right outside Tusshar Kapoor’s house this evening as the mother-son duo headed out to attend Laksshya’s first birthday bash. Yes, Tusshar’s baby boy turns one today and daddy dearest has decided to bring in his birthday by throwing a party for his close friends. Kareena kept it casual in a white shirt and black jeans and Taimur looked super cute in a light blue shirt and blue denims. If these pictures are anything to go by, looks like he was trying to play peek-a-boo with the paparazzi.. Was he? First he looks into the cameras and then looks away! Check out Kareena and baby Taimur’s latest pictures right here. (ALSO READ: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan the source of inspiration of Sara Ali Khan’s intensive workout regime? watch videos)

Just a few days ago, a picture of Bebo going on a drive with her baby boy, was all over the internet. Taimur has become an internet sensation! Every time Bebo or Saif step out with their baby boy, it goes without saying that the picture HAS to go viral on social media…and rightly so!

In other news, the actress is working extensively hard to get back into shape after pregnancy and it has worked wonders for her so far! I mean if you look at her pictures from earlier this month, the difference is pretty evident. She has already lost oodles of weight and before she kickstarts shooting for her next, Veere Di Wedding, she is sure to get back in shape. Bebo’s next project, Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Meanwhile, coming back to Taimur and Kareena’s latest pictures, what’s your take on the adorable mother-son duo?