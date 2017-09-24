Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday bash, Ranbir Kapoor – Mahira Khan’s alleged affair and everything that made news this week

Birthdays, controversies, outrage on Twitter, updates about exciting upcoming films, you name it and it has happened this week. It has been one hell of a week for Bollywood celebs. Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday this week and her pictures with Taimur were just precious. Taimur seems to be the center of everything that happens in the Kapoor family. Any kind of celebration and Taimur’s are the first pictures we expect to see excitedly. The actress had lunch plans with her mom, Babita and had a birthday bash planned later with her besties in the industry.

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan woke the offended Twitter up after pictures of the two smoking on the streets of New York started doing rounds. The Pakistani actress was slut-shamed on Twitter and a lo of actors stood up for her shutting down shamers. Deepika Padukone was also in the news but not for her fashion statement. The makers released the first look of Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini in Padmavati. The film already has fans waiting for more and Deepika’s look as Rani Padmini was received with a lot of appreciation. She looked fierce and beautiful as the Goddess Queen. (ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor finally speaks up about the viral pics with Mahira Khan, says ‘Both smoking and hate are injurious to health’)

Here are the top news-makers this week.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday bash

Kareena’s birthday bash was a normal affair but this one was special since she was celebrating it with Taimur for the first time.

Deepika Padukone’s look for Padmavati

Doesn’t she look gorgeous as Rani Padmini?

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan create a storm on the internet

This is one of the pictures that woke up the ‘I’m offended’ Twitterati. The actress was called shameless and a lot of things for smoking in public and wearing a skimpy dress. A lot of Bollywood celebs stood up for the actress and shut down slut-shamers. Ranbir also spoke to a news channel defending the actress and asking people to calm down.

Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan start shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film

One of SRK’s most anticipated films with Aanand L Rai finally goes on floors. Katrina posted a picture on Instagram and fans got super excited about it.

The Golmaal Again trailer

The Golmaal Again trailer was released this week and Tusshar Kapoor will actually talk in this one.

