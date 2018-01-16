[INSIDE VIDEO] You cannot miss Kareena Kapoor’s expression on seeing Taimur jumping with joy at this birthday party

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi has been the centre of attraction wherever he goes and looks like he has proved it yet again. At a recent birthday party at a school, Taimur took away all the limelight not only through his cuteness, but his behaviour too! The toddler was smiling throughout the party and was all hyperactive. But wait till you see mommy Kareena Kapoor’s expression. We got hold of an exclusive inside video from the party and we have to say, you cannot miss it!

In the video, we see Taimur and his friends sitting in a round circle. The actress is seen holding on to Taimur, while the organisers entertains the kids with a nursery rhyme – ‘Mary had a little lamb.’ On hearing the song, Taimur starts dancing and jumping uncontrollably, so much so that Kareena was in disbelief. She laughed, smiled and made several priceless expressions. But the little munchkin didn’t care as he was busy jumping and having a gala time with his friends. Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya was also at the party. Anyway, check out the full video above and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Taimur’s curious look in this pic is like him saying, ‘Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha?’)

In the meantime, Kareena Kapoor is all set to make return to the silver screen after her pregnancy with Veere Di Wedding. Also starring Swara Bhaskar, the film is a chick flick that is all set to release on June 1. She is also in talks for several other Bollywood films, but she has not signed anything yet.