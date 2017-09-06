Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Ki & Ka twist in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi – read details!

It was sheer fan power that resulted in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 2 but there is a huge twist in the fresh story. The TV serial will show Dev Dixit that is Shaheer Sheikh playing a house husband to newborn Shubh and daughter Soha while Erica Fernandes aka Sonakshi will be an earning mother. The plot seems to be inspired from last year’s Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka. The first look has been shared by Mamta Patnaik, the creative brain behind the show. Shaheer and Erica shot for the promo for the show last week and it captured this new ‘thought’. Dev and Sonakshi will break the stereotypes and challenge traditional gender roles. The new season will start with a leap where Dev and Sonakshi will be seen as a happy couple. Along with daughter Soha, they will have a toddler Shubh but their family will be different from a regular Indian family. (Also Read: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Shaheer Sheikh confirms season 2)

The look and feel will be different from season one. The writer and producer of the show Mamta Patnaik shared the new thought of Dev and Sonakshi on social media. Recently actor Nakuul Mehta that is Shivaay from Ishqbaaz suggested to Mamta that she rework on the outfits of the lead. It seems Mamta has decided to implement his ideas. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 2 will be basically the love story of Dev and Sona but it will be explored from a family angle. The show will take over KBC’s slot once it winds up in the end of September. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…