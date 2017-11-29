Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest photoshoot is a proof that ‘She’s sexy and she knows it’

Gearing up to shine on the silver screen after a gap of over a year, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva. Traversing a long way from Refugee to embracing motherhood, Kareena’s journey has been aspirational and remarkable. Ask us to name one reason why she baffles us and we can write a thesis instead. The Ki & Ka actress has always been a diva in reel and real life and she’s probably Bollywood’s first fashionista. One of the top actress, her style sensibilities, too, have undergone a major metamorphosis. Upping the ante with each appearance with a glam squad of brilliant stylists carefully creating a distinguished look, Bebo never fails to astound us. And when she isn’t busy impressing us with her acting calibre, Kareena makes sure to keep us hooked and booked with her stunning photoshoots instead. With her new set of pictures in which she has been styled by good friend Manish Malhotra, Kareena is all set to prove that she isn’t done yet. Her second innings in Bollywood will soon begin and she has vowed to make it even more successful. Also Read: Fashion pick of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves what dignified fashion is all about with her latest outing

Posing as the cover girl for Harper’s Bazaar Bride India’s November issue, Kareena looks nothing less than a royal princess. Well, she’s married to a nawaab and the sense of belonging to a royal family comes naturally to her. Flaunting her oh-so-hot figure in long embellished gowns and carrying them with her signature enviable aplomb, Bebo’s new set of pictures are nothing less than a sight for sore eyes. Kareena can be best described as a vivacious beauty as she laps it all up with a dollop of charm and oodles of infectious aura. Also Read: Rs 57,000! That’s the amount you need to shell out to buy this Gucci shirt of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had many distinct photoshoots in her kitty so far and all have justified her ethereal beauty, the latest one being no different. With plain straight hair, smokey eyes, light lips and her signature attitude, Kareena successfully nails her new shoot like every other time. Establishing her mark as a fitness freak and a fashionista, Mrs Khan has been spotted slaying various chapters of styles like the airport, casual brunch or dinner date, and even the red carpet. Is there anything she can’t do? No, we don’t think so.

Kareena Kapoor Khan deserves a round of applause for making things work like never before. Maternity fashion was never a trend in India. But thanks to this gorgeous actress, it is all the rage now.