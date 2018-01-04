Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent bikini picture gets trolled for being photoshopped – read comments

Blame game and trolling has become such an integral part of the glamour world. When you can’t adore someone or speak a few good words, all you need to do is spread some hatred. It’s more of an attention seeking phenomena. While many Bollywood celebs fall prey to such ridiculous trolls on social media everyday, few of them irk us so much that our blood curdles. We aren’t exaggerating when we say how irritating and low some people can go to satisfy their fragile egos at someone else’s stake. While the entire world is busy appreciating Kareena Kapoor Khan for her recent bold photoshoot for Vogue India, there are a bunch of people who are interested in claiming how fake she is. Instead of appreciating everything good, they would rather find a topic to demean a woman! Feminism is the hot topic of discussion at the moment and though everyone’s busy on elaborating how important it is, there is a section in the society that’s more interested in seeing her stretch marks! Yes, hypocrisy at its best. Also Read: Brace yourself! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest bikini pictures ensure that you won’t give up on your fitness resolutions just yet

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was earlier fat shamed for having ‘fat legs’ just nine months post her delivery, is now being trolled for her recent photoshoot pictures. Many believe that Kareena’s recent orange bikini picture was photoshopped as achieving such lean frame after embracing motherhood is impossible. The problem is not about them terming the picture as a photoshop wonder but the words that are later attached to it. This ain’t real… Where r the stretch marks and the tummy sag? The extra pounds on thighs? If this is your idea of body-perfection then perhaps you are even ashamed of the way your mom looks… This was just one among the many comments that flooded the section. And if that wasn’t enough, some were lame enough to start a religion war just on a mere bikini picture. “This is what happens when you insult hinduism by marrying mleccha and promote hinduhatred by imposing islam on your hindu kid god disfiguers you as nature is against abrahmic faiths as islam is not a religion but arabic slavery.” This was just the beginning of the war of words which intensified later.

Is there something seriously wrong with our society? Are we so weak and puny that we have to resort to such measures to satisfy our self esteem. Fighting religious wars on mere pictures is just ridiculous and we hope we grow out of it. Debating if a picture is photoshopped or not is a far fetched thing, but the fact that we fight over such petty issues itself is alarming.