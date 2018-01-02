Taimur Ali Khan’s latest picture is just the thing you need to start the New Year on a cute note

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is already a celebrity, especially online. Everywhere he goes, he spreads a smile and some cheer. Be it at a party or a vacation or even the annual Kapoor Christmas bash, no one can take their eyes off of him. The cute prince’s pictures always makes us happy, but wait till you see his latest image. Taimur’s latest picture is just the thing you need to start the New Year on a cute note. The kid is seen sitting on a chair, dressed head to toe in red. But it’s not his outfit or any action, but his smile that will pull your heartstrings.

Taimur looks adorable in the red, stripped, Christmasy sweater and pants. The knitted socks are also cute, but it’s his smile that you cannot afford to miss. Currently, Kareena, Saif and Taimur are vacationing in Gstad (Switzerland), at their family home. The Kapoors always go to Gstad to ring in the New Year. As always, we’ve seen several pictures of the family from their Swiss vacay and we have to say they are having a fun time, especially Taimur, who also went on his first sleigh ride. Anyway, check out Taimur’s latest picture above and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Taimur takes the sleigh as he enjoys snowfall with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in Switzerland – view pic)

On the professional front, Kareena will continue working on Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Swara Bhaskar, once she is back to India. Saif, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of Kaalakaandi (January 12), post which he will promote Baazaar and work on a couple of other films. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates form B-town right here.