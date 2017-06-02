Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya are the new BFFs in town

There is nothing cuter than two babies bonding. Tusshar Kapoor celebrated his son, Laksshya Kapoor’s birthday recently and threw a party for the little one. Most people from the industry attended the birthday bash, including television actors. Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended the birthday bash with baby Taimur and he is such a cutie! In fact, the star kid even turned his head to face the paparazzi. After leaving from the party, Bebo posed for the media with Taimur. She even helped Taimur greet the media and it was the sweetest thing you’ll see today. Laksshya also looked pretty happy with all the attention he got from everyone.

But here’s some interesting scoop from the party. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Laksshya was bonding with Taimur at the party. Looks like these two star kids are the new BFFs in celeb baby town. We think it’s damn cute that the Kapoor kids are bonding with each other. Though there were puppet shows organised for the birthday bash, these two seemed too busy with each other than watching the show. Aww…isn’t that cute? We’re sure these two attracted most attention just because of their bonding. (ALSO READ: Tusshar Kapoor gears up to host a grand birthday party as his son Laksshya turns one – View HQ Pics)

Check out some of these pictures from the party and this video of Kareena greeting the media with Taimur.

Aunties babies n me( didi) A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

#TussharKapoor’s son #Laksshya will celebrate his first birthday today 😍 A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:20am PDT

#KareenaKapoor spotted with baby #Taimur. They attended #TussharKapoor’s son Laksshya’s birthday 🙂 A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife) on Jun 1, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Aren’t these two just cute? And it did seem like a grand birthday bash. What are your thoughts on this cute emerging friendship? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.