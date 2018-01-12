Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding gets pushed to June 1

The first two posters of Veere Di Wedding have got us really excited about the film. It marks the return of Kareena Kapoor Khan to the big screen after a long time. Her last film was Udta Punjab, where her doctor act was loved by one and all. In fact, many praised her for her restrained acting. Veere Di Wedding brings her back on the big turf and we can’t be happier. But the release date seems to have changed. Earlier the film was supposed to release on May 18 but Ekta Kapoor just confirmed that it will release on June 1.

Ekta took to Twitter to announce this, saying, “1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai.” Well, we are a bit depressed that the film got deferred because the colourful wedding outfits of the girls in the poster had made us look forward to it eagerly. But guess we will have to wait till June 1 for the same to happen. As long as it’s releasing, we are fine with it. Check out Ekta Kapoor’s announcement right here… (Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan greeting the paparazzi in four different languages proves she is anything but basic!)

1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 12, 2018

This was the release date announced on the poster of the film…

All the ladies look gorgeous on the film’s poster. And it was such perfect timing to release a poster of the best Bollywood wedding of the year around the wedding season. The first schedule of the film has been shot in Delhi and Bebo was often clicked at the airport with Taimur while she went for the shooting. In fact, she had even joked saying that the film’s producer has banned Taimur from the sets. Another schedule was shot in Phuket.