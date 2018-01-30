Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor dress up for Amrita Arora’s boho-chic themed birthday party – view pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Seema Khan, Saif Ali Khan and the rest of their gang took off to Goa earlier in the day to celebrate Amrita Arora’s 40th birthday party. Little did we know that the pictures from the party are going to be so stunning. The actress has planned a boho-chic themed party apparently. If not, it was a quite a big coincidence that the ladies ended up cosplaying in the same manner.

The party began with a private jet ride – pictures of which we shared with you earlier. Now as the night unfolds, the ladies at the party have started posting the updates on their social media pages. Thank God for the era where people love to chronicle their lives for others. Well, all the beautiful ladies are dressed in shimmering outfits and are decked up to cheer for their BFF Amrita. It is almost as if they have just stepped out of an ultra-glamorous photoshoot for a magazine. They are flaunting bohemian head gears to speak for the theme. It is certainly the glamorous party that one would love to have for their birthday. Check out the dazzling pics here:

We have seen this particular girl-gang dress up and party many times. We have loved their pictures each time. But, this Goan boho-chic party has produced the best pictures ever. Don’t you think?

Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding. The movie is a chick flick about a gang of four friends, just like Malaika, Kareena, Karisma and Amrita. Who knows we might see a few anecdotes from their lives in the film! Because how this party went down certainly seems like a story to tell.

