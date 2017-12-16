Kareena Kapoor reveals to Shah Rukh Khan how she was scared of taking Taimur out in public

A chat show with Shah Rukh Khan as a host is a really cool deal. That’s because we know for a fact that the actor will make his guests spill the beans about stuff we had no clue about. Same happened when Kareena Kapoor became his guest for the evening on Lux Golden Divas Baatein With The Baadshah. Although the show wasn’t as exciting as we hoped it would be, it did bring out something about Kareena that we didn’t know. Yes, that definitely involves her son Taimur Ali Khan. When SRK asked her if the constant media glare on her kid scares her, she admitted that it does saying, ‘maa hu to thoda dar lagta hai’

Kareena revealed that she wasn’t too kicked about taking Taimur out in public. But Saif said that he wouldn’t hide his face from the media. They are proud of their first born. “What’s wrong if he gets’ photographed’ that’s how Saif had reacted. That’s why Kareena too agreed but deep down she does fear for the safety of her child. That’s so understandable. Taimur is the cutest baby we have seen in Bollywood, no wonder that his mother is a bit skeptical about the attention.

Rest of the show was pretty blah! It started with Shah Rukh enacting the antics of the many members of the Kapoor family and Kareena guessing it. She failed the test completely. Somehow she just wasn’t getting the right gestures to explain. Later, SRK had a chit chat session with her. Post which he called Amrita and revealed a few details about Kareena. She revealed how the actress wanted to be a criminal lawyer and not an actress. Bebo called it a phase that passed. They played a friendship test which both failed miserably again.

Kareena revealed how Aditya Chopra asked her to lose 20 kgs for Tashan and she liked that phase as well. At the end of the show, SRK read out a few scrolls written by her family members asking her to guess who it was from. Kabir Khan and Arjun Kapoor showered praise on her.

But the most interesting bit about the show was the way Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena were changing seats after every segment. It looked damn funny! All in all, a very passable chat show!