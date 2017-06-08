Revealed! Kareena to romance this actor in Veere Di Wedding

That Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to begin shooting for Veere Di wedding in August this year is stale news. We have now got you some interesting information about the film. Remember Sumeet Vyas from Permanent Roommates? Well, he might be roped in to play Kareena’s love interest in the movie, reports Mirror. A source informed the leading daily, “Conversation has been going on since a long time and it’s currently in the final stages. They should be able to lock the deal in a few days.” Interesting!

Now that the first schedule of the film is going to kickstart in August, Bebo is ensuring that she gets back in shape and she’s done a fabulous job so far. Just look at how she’s undergone this massive transformation by shedding all the pregnancy weight. (ALSO READ: Say what? Kareena Kapoor Khan has already lost 16 kilos and is targeting for 19!)

We also hear that the first schedule will start in Delhi and a major portion of the film will be shot there. Mirror quoted a source saying, “Shashanka and his team have done extensive recce in Delhi where the major portion of the film is set. the first schedule will be a smaller one of a few days, after which they will mostly head to Bangkok for the second schedule.”

Now that the shoot of Kareena’s Veere Di Wedding is going on floors finally in August, we cannot contain our excitement! We haven’t really missed seeing Bebo all this while because you know, she is currently SLAYING it be it outside the gym, at a salon or at some B- town party – as she is frequently spotted. But we sure have missed seeing her on screen! The film also stars Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.