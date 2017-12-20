Karishma Sharma joins Kushal Tandon in ALT Balaji’s Kapoors

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Karishma Sharma is making waves ever since her hot photoshoot went viral on the Internet. The actress later bagged ALT Balaji’s webseries Ragini MMS Returns post that. She impressed one and all in the horrex series raising temperatures with her sizzling chemistry with Siddharthha Gupta. The show is one of the most successful web-series of the year. Now, Karishma has bagged another project, a plum one at that. She is going to play one of the lead sisters in ALT Balaji’s upcoming show, Kapoors, which will roll out next year. The other sister will be played by Ridhima Pandit while the lead actors are Kushal Tandon and Satyajit Sharma. The story of Kapoors is about relationships and affairs and the sisters will have a pivotal role to play.

Earlier in an interview with Kushal, he said, “I am onboard and am the only person as of now who has been roped in. It is the initial stage right now. I will be playing the lead along with other actors who are yet to be confirmed.” Now with the other casts being slowly confirmed the show seems promising enough like the last one. Kushal uploaded a pic of his new look today on Instagram and wrote, “New chapter , new beginnings , “rahul” naam tho suna hoga🙃..jai mata di @ektaravikapoor.” Also Read: Cybersquad Trailer: ALT Balajis teen cyber crime web-series promises edge-of-your-seat drama

Karishma who recently made headlines with her naked photoshoot has always shown her fondness for Balaji and in an interview with a leading portal said, “Yes definitely as today if Karishma Sharma is there it’s just because of Balaji.”

This will be Kushal’s debut in the digital world and we hope Karishma and Kushal create the magic as siblings For more deets stay tuned with Bollywoodlife…