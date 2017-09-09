Karishma Sharma’s racy backless avatar makes ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS 2.2’s first poster super hot!

The poster of the web-series Ragini MMS 2.2 is out. And everyone is bowled over by the hot new ghost. Yes, it is actress Karishma Sharma, who has been scorching the Internet with her racy pictures of late. In the snap, she is only wearing a pair of blue lacy knickers with a sheer white bedroom robe wrapped around her waist. Ragini MMS, the horrex series from Ekta Kapoor’s stable is known for its thrills and erotica. This one is on web, and we guess more raunchier than what we saw in the films. Karishma is seen along with Riya Sen and actor Nishant Malkani. (Also Read: [PHOTOS] Karishma Sharma sets the temperature soaring yet again in these HOT bikini pictures)

Karishma had exclusively confirmed to Bollywood Life that she is a part of the web-series some time before. “Yes, I am playing Ragini. However, I cannot disclose more at this moment,” she said. Riya plays Simran. The story will revolve around two girls who witness eerie happenings in a deserted college. The two want to find a scandalous MMS CD which holds the key to the mystery. Karishma has the lead role on the show. Earlier, she has worked on shows like Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. (Also Read: Karishma Sharma is a heat-wave to be reckoned with – view HOT bikini pics)

Netizens are quite excited about this project from the hot babe. It was her sexy photoshoot with Amit Khanna that made her a known name in social media. A Bollywood buff, Karishma is a crazy fan of Shah Rukh Khan.