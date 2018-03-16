Karishma Tanna accused of cheating, threatening and blackmailing

Look who has fallen in a legal mess from TV town. An event manager from Delhi, Manas Katyal, has slapped a legal notice at Karishma Tanna for cheating, threatening and blackmailing. Turns out the actress was supposed to perform at an event but she failed to make an appearance causing the event manager a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh. Speaking to Midday, he said that the actress was supposed to perform at an event in Haldwani but she changed her decision at the last minute after she landed in Delhi. He told the daily, “She threatened our driver with a false case of harassment if he didn’t turn the car around and drive her back to Delhi.”

He also told the daily that her no-show caused him a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh and he wants her to compensate for it. However, Karishma has a different story to tell and says that Manas should pay her for harassment. She says, “I was told the show was in Moradabad. When we reached Moradabad, we found out that the show was actually in Haldwani, which is another few hours from there. I had told Manas right at the start that I have a back issue and can’t travel long distances.” (ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna looks every bit desirable in these pictures from her new photoshoot)

Commenting on Manas’ demands of compensating for his loss, she says, “Why should I return the money? He should compensate me for the mental harassment that I was put through.” Manas has sent a legal notice to the actress. Well, we’re not quite sure what actually happened here and will try to dig in for more information for you guys. Karishma will reportedly be seen in Naagin 3 next along with Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti. The actress has done a couple of fantasy, supernatural shows before. So Naagin will be like a piece of cake for her.

What are your thoughts on Karishma and Manas’ legal battle though? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.