Karishma Tanna looks every bit desirable in these pictures from her new photoshoot

Karishma Tanna is one of the sexiest women in TV town and never fails to impress us with her stylish ways. The actress recently posed for a photoshoot and the pictures are so good, you’ll fall in love with her all over again. Karishma is wearing a white off-shoulder crop top with a monochrome flared skirt. She is all smiles for the camera and well, if you were wearing the perfect outfit for the day, you’d be this happy, too. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram account and captioned it as, “It’s the lil things in life… shades of ME.🦋 #ktains #karishmatanna #love #potd #instagood #girlythings #natural”.

The actress will soon be seen in the popular supernatural series, Naagin 3, with Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani. We have seen her play the role of a naagin in Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha and so we are expecting a lot from the actress when she joins the Naagin franchise. The third installment of the show is going to be pretty challenging since the audience is used to and loves to watch Mouni Roy play the lead role. Mouni had to walk out of the show thanks to her Bollywood commitments. We bet Karishma will play the negative lead in the third season too. We’d love to see her take up such a challenging role. (ALSO READ:

Check out these pictures of Karishma’s latest shoot.

This is not the first time that she has given us style goals through her Instagram. Here are all the other times we loved her style quotient.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.