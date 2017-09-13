Karisma Kapoor had a dinner date with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor and their selfies are simply FAB!

It’s so cool to have your sister as your best friend. You have spent the better part of your lives with them. They know everything about you and the family. Nobody understands you the way your sibling does because that person also knows where you are coming from. That’s why whenever we see Karisma and Kareena Kapoor hanging out like besties, we miss our moments with our sisters. The Kapoor ladies have always been together. When Karisma was a raging star, back in the 90s, Kareena used to often drop by on the sets. Even now, the girls hang out for lunch and dinner. Here too the ladies got together for some dinner discussion and had company too. Saif Ali Khan joined them this time looking as debonair as always.

Also read: You won’t believe what Kareena Kapoor Khan did to Karisma Kapoor’s birthday gift -watch video

Karisma Kapoor shared these pictures on Instagram giving us details about what was happening there. In one of the pictures, she is standing with Kareena pouting to the camera in all black looking as beautiful as ever. She captioned it ‘sisters’ with a heart sign next to it. Don’t you just love them? We totally dig them! Another image has her standing with her Hum Saath Saath Hai co-star Saif. The latter is making the snap a lot smarter with his look. Check out the pictures right here….

#sisters❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 13, 2017 at 12:40am PDT





Well, Karisma, keep them coming. Your clicks are the only way to get an insight into Kapoor dinner parties which are pretty posh if you ask us.

Kareena Kapoor has gone back to the sets of a film after Taimur’s birth. She shot a schedule of Veere Di Wedding in Delhi where Taimur was with her. They recently returned to the bay. As for Saif, he is promoting his film Chef these days which looks really promising.