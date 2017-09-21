Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora wish Kareena Kapoor Khan on her birthday with these cute pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of the hearts, the Begum of Bollywood, and the talented actress turns 37 today. Well, despite the fact that she is not present on social media platforms, her fans and friends are wishing her on Twitter and Instagram. Kareena has said, time and again, that she is well-versed with all that is happening in the world of social media. So, there is a good chance that Kareena will actually go through the wishes.

Manish Malhotra, the designer, who has made Kareena look even more gorgeous than she is, on screen, multiple times, wrote:

Bebo’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, shared a throwback picture from when the two ladies were little kids…

Happy birthday to my darling baby sister and best friend 🎂🎈🎉 #fashionistas#learningearly😅#the80’s#throwback #birthdaywishes#happybirthday#love#happiness#togetherness❤#memories#family#sisters👭#myrock A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:40pm PDT

Dabboo Ratnani, the ace photographer, fished out a gem from his photo library….

Karan Johar, who loves Bebo to bits, share this adorable picture…

Happy birthday to the sibling I wish I had!!!! Love you so much bebo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

BFF Amrita Arora shared this…

Happy happy birthday my darling beebo ❤️️❤️️ A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Kareena will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding. She has been shooting for the film in the capital for the past couple of weeks. Talking about the film, Kareena had said recently, “We will be finishing our Delhi schedule a few days before Diwali, so I will be spending time with my family. Work is a priority but family is very important to me.”