Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Armaan Jain come together for an EPIC family photo at Shashi Kapoor’s prayer meet

Shashi Kapoor, the man whose smile was enough to charm a bevy of females, left for heavenly abode on December 4. Bollywood was in shock when the news spread like wildfire. Even Twitter was swinging between ‘It’s another hoax’ and ‘Oh no!’ It obviously was too difficult to believe that the man has left us. We know he has been ailing from health issues for sometime now but he leaving us so suddenly did leave us in a state of shock. Many from the industry attended the funeral which was held on December 5 including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and others. Today, a prayer meeting is being held in his remembrance and the guests have started to come in. We spotted Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor’s daughter Sanjana, Randhir Kapoor, Nandita Das, Kiran Rao and many more. Check out the pictures right here…

Speaking to Mid-Day, Shyam Benegal’s daughter, Rinki Roy Bhattacharya, recounts how Shashi Kapoor’s wife’s demise had affected him dearly. She says, “Jennifer’s absence in Shashi’s life has been critical. Her passing left Shashi heartbroken. Jennifer had a tremendous sense of discipline. It was she who instilled in him the idea that Sunday was a family day. They would often have amazing food for lunch on Sundays. However, the only breakfast Shashi was allowed by Jennifer was a cup of coffee and two un-buttered toasts to maintain his lean physique. This was his routine for many years.”