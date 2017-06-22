Karisma Kapoor’s boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal all set to propose marriage to her?

It’s no secret that Karisma Kapoor is in a relationship with Sandeep Toshniwal. The two are pretty comfortable in making public appearances together. In fact, going by their recent outings, Sandeep seems to have also won everyone’s hearts at Karisma’s house considering he’s often spotted at the Kapoor gatherings. So it comes as no surprise that Sandeep is planning to make the big move and officially propose to Karisma for marriage. Yes, at least that’s what the latest buzz suggests. Also read: Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal to FINALLY move in together?

Turns out, Sandeep who is amidst his divorce proceedings with first wife Ashrita, is all set to finalise the divorce in his next hearing that’s scheduled on July 19; provided he meets the consent terms of the divorce”, which we’re sure he will. But the best thing is about him proposing to Karisma soon after as a source close to Mirror spilled the beans stating, “There’s a loose talk of Sandeep proposing marriage to Karisma and purchasing a 3 bedroom home in Juhu.” Let’s not forget, a couple of months back, similar reports had hit the web about Sandeep and Karisma buying a plush new apartment in Juhu so if we join the dots, guess the plan is set for their future together. How sweet, isn’t it?

For all the uninitiated, Sandeep and Karisma were introduced to each other via a mutual friend at a party a few years ago. Following which, they kept meeting at various occasions and eventually love happened. Sandeep is the CEO of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies of India. Let’s see what destiny holds for Sandeep and Karisma. Probably, this is nothing short of a new beginning for this much in love couple. Can’t wait to hear the wedding bells, how about you? Share your thoughts in the comments below and keep watching this space for more updates on Karisma and Sandeep!