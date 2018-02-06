Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2 Trailer: Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar’s love-hate story continues till Samir Kochhar enters their life

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 1 fetched an amazing response from the audience. Even a special episode was added to it due to huge public demand. Since the second season of the web series was announced, people have been waiting for it with a bated breath. Finally, the trailer of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’s season 2 is out and you will see a mini get-together of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain cast.

Ram and Sakshi are back with the trailer of season 2 and we can’t keep calm. The trailer has blown us away. The brilliant chemistry between the two comes with much ease. Season 1 had some similarities with the show, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, but vastly differed on other levels. In the trailer of the second season of the show, we see that their cute ‘nok-jhonk’ is still on but with more love. The signature song (In Dino from Life In A Metro) of the series will make you gush over their romantic moments. But the twist comes with the entry of Samir Kochhar. Just like in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, he plays the third wheel here as well. It is revealed that he may be Sakshi’s love interest from the past. And we guess that he will bring about some changes in Ram and Sakshi’s life. (Also Read: Yayy!! Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor to return with Season 2 of Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat!)

The lovely song, cute bickering between Sakshi and Ram, their moments and the entry of Samir – all add to the fabulous love story between an older couple. Fans are crazy about the chemistry between the two and we are sure Samir’s angle will only make the series more enticing.

