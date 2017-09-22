Kartikeya Malviya to make way for Vikkas Manaktala on Shani post leap

Colors prime time show ‘Karmphaldata Shani’ is all to witness the grand leap and soon child actor Kartikeya Malviya will be making an exit from the show. The show will see the entry of the grown up Shani by next month. Popular Vikkas Manaktala has been approached to play the part. He was last seen as Veer on Life Ok’s Ghulaam. Launched last year in November, Colors popular mythological show ‘Karamphaldata Shani’ is been liked for the unique storytelling and a great performance by Child actor Kartikeya. But the story has to move forward and the show now needs a grown up face. This will start a new chapter in Lord Shani’s life. (Also Read: Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala fight over a makeup man on the sets of Ghulaam)

Vikkas Manaktala was called for the audition but the actor has still not confirmed for the role. Other actors who have a good physique and voice are also been considered for the role. The show will narrate the saga of the most powerful and misunderstood deity’s journey as a adult . The show will now trace Shani’s youth and the story of his curse will now be the highlight. Till now, Shani was shown facing injustice at the hands of his father, Surya Dev. It led to him becoming the penultimate messiah of justice, maintaining a delicate balance between the Devta and Asura worlds. But with the leap, we will know who cursed Shani and the myths around him.

Kartikeya Malviya’s acting as Shani was the hallmark of the show. The 14-year-old from Itarsi, Madhya Pradesh came to Mumbai to take part in Zee TV’s reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz. This reality show helped him bag the lead role of Shani on the Swastik Productions show. He has been living in Umbergaon for one year since he signed up for the show. He was working and studying on the sets. People are also looking for a female lead for the show. Salil Ankola, Juhi Parmar and Gufi Paintal also have main roles in the show.