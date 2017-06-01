Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 1 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ahana and Beeji stand in support of Tanuja

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) asking for Divya’s password. She says it’s Smiley’s birth year. They open the phone but find nothing there. Divya starts crying and says that this is why i said that this Tanuja is after me . She cannot see this family’s happiness and that is the reason she does all this. Rano shouts at her saying she has a bad blood, it’s not her fault. Beeji intervenes saying that she will not listen to a single word against Tanuja. Ahana also supports Beeji but Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) says they love her blindly but what is wrong that is wrong. Beeji says that they are not supporting her because they love her blindly but because they trust her.

They take her away from there.

Ahana says that the Divya who did not do anything from so many years is suddenly doing everything, helping biji, spending time with Smiley, buttering Rano, why exactly. There is something wrong.

Divya is thankful that she changed the phone at the right time. She thinks she cannot take so much risk. She goes out and stands on the top of the stairs. She sees Tanuja coming up and pushes her. Rishi sees it and comes running. So do all other family members. They ask Divya why did she push off tanuja. Bauji slaps her and this breaks her day dream. She sees Tanuja standing in front of her and threatens her that she will get her reality out in the open and Divya thinks she’ll have to do something about Tanuja. An employee asks Rishi to go home early as he has to get something for his wife. He grants him permission and thinks about something.(Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 31 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja spies on Divya)

Tanuja tells Ahana about hiring a detective agency for proving Divya’s reality when biji calls them for dinner but Tanuja refuses as she has to wait for Rishi and biji relents. Rishi reaches home and Tanuja opens the door. He asks you and she says John went away for a work. She stops him when he starts to walk away and says that she has prepared food for him. He thinks that after everything, she took a step towards him and he wants to keep her happy despite everything. She sets the table and Rishi sits down. She serves him and Rishi opens his palm to reveal a bracelete that was broken by Naitra. He got it repaired. She thinks why don’t you speak your heart out Rishi. He is about to take a bite when he asks if she ate. She says no and he feeds her that bite. Tanuja has tears of happiness. Rishi forwards his own plate towards her and they share food. She then offers him water and stands up to keep the plate. He stops her and reveals an anklet in his hand and says it was broken. He makes her wear that while Naitra watches from upstairs. She says I feel restess, he asks what restlessness. Yuvi wakes up Divya and says that you were fooling us all along and Rano also comes there and slaps her. It turns out to be a dream. She says these nightmares are all because of Tanuja. She willl get her to make tea today and it will be the last thing she does. She messes with the gas cylinder.

PREVIEW

Naitra goes to rishi crying and says will you leave me in the mandap and he says no. She says Tanuja said so and asked her to refuse this marriage.