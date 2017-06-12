Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja leaves the house

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Bee ji coming to Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) and assures Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) would be hers, it was only engagement. Tanuja cries asking why Rishi doesn’t trust her then. Bee ji suggest Tanuja to share the truth with Rishi.

Malaika tells Naitra she must do something to keep Tanuja away from Rishi, else Rishi would never be hers.

There, Raaj tells Bee ji he would also go with Tanuja and tell Rishi about everything. Tanuja hugs Raaj.

In the room, Ahana was upset. Manpreet comes to tell Ahana that he gave Rishi Tanuja’s ring for engagement with Naitra. They agree it was wrong. Ahana hopes everything between Rishi and Tanuja gets fine.

Raaj and Bee ji were coming with Tanuja. Tanuja tells Raaj she got courage because of him, its her lie and she would tell Rishi the truth. She was nervous as she walks towards the room.

Tanuja thinking that she has full trust on her love. She goes to see Rishi but hears Naitra’s sounds. She is telling Rishi to stop as it is wrong and they aren’t married yet. Tanuja sees all this and turns around crying.

Naitra goes and meets Malaika. She gives her property papers and tells her to go and take full credit for getting the property papers signed by Tanuja by fraud. Naitra is happy and thanks Malaika. She says she did it all to take revenge from Tanuja.

Tanuja walks out and biji asks her what happened, she asks if Rishi said something. She says nothing and just leaves, she goes in the room and cries out loud. She shouts and throws Rishi’s photo on the table. She gets up and starts packing her clothes. Biji comes there and asks what happened, where is she going. She says that she cannot live here anymore. She says that Rishi betrayed her. Biji asks her what happened but she does not say anything clearly.

Naitra wakes up Rishi and he searches for Tanuja as soon as he gains consciousness. She asks why are you looking for her, we just got engaged. She says that she tricked Tanuja into signing property papers. He fumes at her and bashes her for coming in between him and Tanuja. (Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 8 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja is unable to stop Rishi’s engagement)

Bauji spots Tanuja leaving and asks her what happened. Everybody comes there. Rano says that if she is leaving, let her leave. Who stops somebody from going? Bauji tells Rano to stop it and not say a word anymore. Tanuja asks bauji to swear on her that he will not stop her today. She leaves.

Tanuja leaves and bauji start having chest pain. He tries to say that he brought her in the house as owner of the place.