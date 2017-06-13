Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 13 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi tries to stop Tanuja from going away

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Ahana saying that you can’t leave me. Please don’t go. Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) goes nonetheless. Biji comes to Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) and asks what did you say to Tanuja. He says nothing. Biji says then why is she leaving the house. Go and stop her, she is not listening to anybody not even bauji.

Tanuja starts stepping out of the house and remembers all that happened in the past in reverse. She sees herself going out of the house. Rishi comes down shouting Tanuja’s name, she hears it and keeps walking. Hamari adhoori kahani plays in the background. She thinks of her moments with Rishi and then how she saw Naitra and Rishi together and on the same bed. She cries and gets in a cab.

Rishi tries to go out but bauji stops him. He says that don’t stop her Rishi, today i saw pain in her eyes. I saw how helpless she felt in this house. She felt this way because of you. She wanted to get away from the house, like Tannu went away from them. He cries saying Tanuja left as if she was a living corpse. He questions Rishi why he did so. Rishi tries to explain, Raj says there was none of Tanuja’s mistake, it is his mistake. Everyone was shocked to hear. Raj says Tanuja had to reap what her Bauji has sown. Raj trembles as he gets unwell, he tries to tell Rishi that he asked Tanuja to take over the property. Everyone makes him sit on the couch. Biji sends Rishi to get Tanuja back home. Naitra was worried.

Malaika calls Naitra, Poorab asks why she is calling Naitra now. Naitra tells Malaika Rishi went behind Tanuja. Malaika tells her to call if Tanuja returns. Biji comes behind Naitra and blames Naitra for being responsible for all this, she curses Naitra would never get Rishi.Yuvi comes to the room and looks around for a phone, he watches Divya happy that Rishi and Tanuja part their ways. He asks why she is happy. Divya gets weepy that Yuvi is again suspecting her. Yuvi says he understands Tanuja was right and tells Divya to pack her bags and leave for America right away. (Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 12 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja leaves the house)

Tanuja is on the railway station and thinks of all the times Rishi confessed his love for her and then thinks of the time she saw him with Naitra. She thinks I did not ever think that you would be with Naitra but today I have broken all the false promises, left your house, left you. He reaches the station and looks for tanuja. Bichdan plays in the background.

A train comes and Rishi thinks that Tanuja will catch this train and I will never know where she got off and where she went. He looks in the train for Tanuja. He spots Tanuja as she is about to step in the train.

PREVIEW

Rishi says if you go Rishi Singh Bedi will also die. But you want to leave me, today I am leaving you. Go.

Tanuja gets on the train