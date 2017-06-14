Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 14 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja realises that she is pregnant after parting ways with Rishi

Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) tries to stop Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) from leaving but she refuses to stay. He apologises to her but she brings up Netra. In a series of misunderstandings, they end up fighting. He pleads in front of her to stay and take care of him. He even tells her that he is ready to call off the wedding for her but she still doesn’t agree to staying. She tells him how he betrayed her and ruined her life. She tells him that the only reason she forged the property papers was so Purab doesn’t destroy him. Rishi tries to explain things to her but he is still unable to realise what she is actually talking about.

He asks her what upset her so much but she just stands there crying. Tanuja then reveals that she saw Rishi and Netra fooling around in their room. Rishi is shocked to hear all of this and slaps her. They start shouting at each other in public. Tanuja warns him to not follow her and tells him that she is leaving forever. She also says that Tanuja is dead and now hates him. Rishi follows her and tells her that they’ll go separate ways henceforth. She sits in the train with him standing outside looking at her. (ALSO READ: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 13 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi tries to stop Tanuja from going away)

The train leaves and they start crying. In the train, Tanuja starts puking when a woman asks how far along she is in her pregnancy but Tanuja denies being pregnant. Cut to her reminiscing about her consummation night with Rishi. She suddenly realises that she could be pregnant while everyone gathers around Rishi at the station who is sitting down and crying. Tanuja pulls the chain to stop the train and is about to get out when she comes across a couple fighting about trust and infidelity.

She realises that she could never trust Rishi again. She decides to raise the child on her own in a land far far away. Cut to seven years later, Rishi is ready to fight it out in a boxing ring. He stops in middle of the fight to see a six year old girl cheering for him and sees Tanuja. He gets distracted on seeing the child and Tanuja.