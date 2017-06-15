Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 15 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja and her daughter are in London while Rishi is married to Netra

Tanuja’s (Kratika Sengar) daughter,Natasha Khurrana, cheers for her father, as he fights with a wrestler in an arena. Tanuja suddenly gets up and takes Rishi’s (Ssharad Malhotra) name. She gets a feeling as if Rishi is in some danger. Meanwhile in India, Netra and her daughter cheer for Rishi. He suddenly feels as if Tanuja is thinking of him but he continues wrestling. Rishi wins the match. As Abhishek Khurrana wins, Natasha runs to congratulate him. Tanuja gets happy to see their bond. Abhishek tells Tanuja that he is happy that she cheered for him for the first time. Natasha tells him that she wasn’t cheering for him but someone else. He changes the topic. They gang up against Tanuja and start pulling her leg.

Netra brings ointment for Rishi. He recalls the earlier days when Tanuja used to first scold him for boxing and then apply ointment on his wounds. He reminiscences her words that she can feel his pain and hurts himself by applying a lot of antiseptic liquid on his wound. Netra gets scared seeing him in pain but Rishi’s daughter asks her not to worry as her father is brave.

Abhishek takes Tanuja and Natasha to a party. Natasha insists to drink what her father is drinking. Tanuja scolds her and asks her to finish her food fast as she has to go to school tomorrow. Natasha says she is so boring. Tanuja gets reminded of Rishi and feels bad that she has not been able to forget him in these 7 years. ALSO READ: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 14 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja realises that she is pregnant after parting ways with Rishi