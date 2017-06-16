Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 16 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Natasha asks Tanuja about Rishi

Abhishek gets drunk in the club after Tanuja leaves with Natasha. He starts flirting with his classmate, Karla. Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) puts her daughter to sleep. She suddenly wakes up and asks who is Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) . Tanuja gets scared and replies, ‘no one.’ She gets reminded of all the good times she shared with Rishi and cries. Meanwhile in India, Rishi also wait thinks about her.

Abhishek spends the night with Karla. She tells him that they should get married. Abhishek freaks out. He tells her that he is married and also has a daughter. She reminds him that he hates his wife. Tanuja comes there and starts shouting on Abhishek. She slaps him in front of her and accuses him of being a betrayer. Karla leaves. Abhishek thanks Tanuja. Flashback begins. Abhishek messages Tanuja from the hotel and asks him to come and save him. Flashback ends.

Tanuja feels bad for Karla and says she didn’t do right by saving him this time. He says their jodi is perfect, the world thinks they are husband and wife while in reality they are just best friends. Tanuja says she will not save him from next time. He says he will manage on his own. Tanuja gets angry that he doesn’t want to improve and says that he doesn’t deserve her and Natasha. He asks her not to drag Natasha in this, as he feels proud everytime she calls him dad.

Next morning, Rishi's brother tells him about Abhishek Khurrana, a new man in the business. Abhishek apologizes to Tanuja for last night and tells her that he could't get married to anyone else in life because of her. She gets surprised. He explains to her that he is more happy with a fake wife than living with a real one as he won't be able to tolerate all the tantrums. He says she is also not doing any favour on him by living with him, as this fake relationship helps her keep all the romeos at bay. Tanuja leaves.