Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 19 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja and Rishi get overwhelmed to hear each other’s voice after 7 years

Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) sees Abhishek flirting on the phone and asks him what was he doing. Abhishek gets scared and starts saying illogical things. Abhishek calls his manager and asks him to find out more about Rishi Singh Bedi (Ssharad Malhotra). Rishi reads about AK and dials his number. Tanuja sees Abhi’s phone ringing and informs him. Abhi asks her to pick it up. Tanuja picks it up and gets shocked to hear Rishi’s voice. Rishi also recognizes her voice and gets amazed.

Abhi comes out and asks Tanuja whose call was it. He gets scared to see her so tensed and asks her to calm down. Rishi asks his brother if he gave him the right number. He says yes and asks him to call again. Abhi’s manager calls him. Tanuja gets scared to see the phone ringing again. Abhi takes the call and starts scolding him for misbehaving with Tanuja. Manager says he didn’t say anything to her. Tanuja tells Abhi that it wasn’t his call and asks him to apologize to him. Rishi tries to dial the same number again but doesn’t get thorough. Both Tanuja and Rishi get disturbed by the incident and get reminded of all the moments they shared with each other.

Rishi gives a proposal to AK to collaborate with his company. He turns down the offer. Rishi gets irritated and gives him an open challenge. Rishi again gets reminded of Tanuja and gets nostalgic. Netra comes there and asks him what's the matter. He gets frustrated and tells her that she is not his wife and asks her to not behave like one. He apologizes to her and says he has not been able to forget Tanuja and asks her to give him some time. She says he can wait her entire life to get his love. Rishi feels guilty.