Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja agrees to go to Mumbai

Manager comes and tells Abhishek that someone has bought 20% of their company’s shares. AK tells him that he knows Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) has done this asks him to book three tickets for Mumbai. Rishi tells his lawyer that he has to take over AK’s company any how. He sees a lady and starts following her thinking it’s Tanuja (Kratika Sengar). He gets disappointed to find someone else. Rishi prays to God to make him meet Tanuja somehow.

Tanuja scolds Natasha for beating her school friends. Natasha asks Abhishek to save her from Tanuja. Abhishek gets scared looking at Tanuja and asks Natasha to return the gloves. Natasha calls Tanuja, ‘hitler’. She gets reminded of Rishi. AK asks them to pack their bags as they have to go to Mumbai. Tanuja gets shocked and says she cannot go to Mumbai.

Rishi tells Manpreet that he has suddenly started to miss Tanuja a lot these days. Tanuja tells herself that she cannot go back to Mumbai as she can’t afford to refresh all the memories. Rishi’s mother tries to talk to him but he tries to avoid her. She asks him why doesn’t he get over Tanuja and his past. He evades the question.

Natasha prays to God to convince Tanuja to come to Mumbai. Tanuja tells herself that she can not let her past take over her future as she is a mother now and she will have to do this for Natasha. She makes up her mind to go to Mumbai. She tells herself that even if he she happens to bump into Rishi, it won’t disturb her as he doesn’t matter to him anymore.

AK calls his manager and asks him to cancel the tickets. Tanuja takes the phone and asks him not to cancel the tickets. She asks him for how long are they going to stay there. He says they might have to stay there for two years. She gets shocked. He tells her that she doesn't need to do all this for him. She tells him that she has made up her mind to go to Mumbai. AK gives the good news to Natasha. Both Rishi and Tanuja look at the moon thinking about each other.