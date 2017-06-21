Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 21 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi and Tanuja almost find each other at the airport

Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) is having a fun banter with his family in the morning when he notices that Manpreet is limping. Manpreet confesses that he hurt his leg somehow and refuses to tell everyone how he hurt it. Nethra serves everyone breakfast. Rishi complaints that every time there is an important meeting, Manpreet finds an excuse to get away from it. Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) and Abhishek are chilling with her daughter at Mumbai airport. Abhishek starts flirting with an attendant to get a milkshake for Natasha only to get death stares from Tanuja. Rishi also reaches the airport to receive a client. Rishi and Tanuja feel each other’s presence when he enters the lounge.

They start looking for each other but miss each other. Tanuja gets distracted by Natasha and Rishi with someone else. Tanuja goes to check the luggage with Natasha. Abhishek has a fight with the woman he met just a few seconds ago, who thinks he cheated on her. Tanuja is fighting with the airport staff regarding a missing bag. Rishi finds Tanuja’s pink bag and is shocked to see her name on it. He asks the airport staff to ask the woman to take the bag from him. Tanuja enters the baggage claim area and is about to bump into Rishi but a strange woman stops them from facing each other. (ALSO READ: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 20 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja agrees to go to Mumbai)

She even tells Tanuja that her life is going to change and that she is a face reader. She leaves her contact with Tanuja for future reference. A confused Tanuja loses her daughter. Natasha is wandering about and bumps into Rishi. She asks him to help tie her shoe laces and he obliges. But she has a problem with the way he ties her shoe laces because she is that ungrateful. She gets down and runs away. Tanuja is worriedly looking for Natasha, who finds her and consoles her when she meets her. She asks Tanuja to tie her shoe laces properly and starts crying because she loses her teddy. Kids!

Tanuja asks Abhishek to take care of Natasha while she goes to check for the Teddy at the Lost & Found counter. Meanwhile, Rishi’s client also asks him to give the teddy bear at the same counter, obviously. How else will they meet! Rishi finds out that someone is waiting for the teddy and reaches the place Tanuja is at. He passes the teddy from under the counter and Tanuja is on the other side. They don’t see each other but each other’s hand touch each other and they feel the exact current they felt years ago after touching each other.