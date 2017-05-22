Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi blames Tanuja for the loss of the deal

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with when biji finds Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) crying. She comes to Rishi’s(Sharad Malhotra) room where Rishi was shouting at Tanuja to leave the room. Rishi tells Biji it’s not only about project but about their respect. She fall so much that she complained against him to jail. Biji cries and apologizes him. Rishi tells Biji Tanuja is used to breaking hearts. Biji says she filed the report in police, not Tanuja. Rishi hugs Biji and says he loves Tanuja so much, he is aware it is blind but Tanuja isn’t worth it. Rishi says he himself saw the lady inspector thanking Tanuja. He wasn’t ready to listen to any explanations by Biji. Bee ji leaves. Biji comes to her room where Tanuja was crying beside the bed. She tells Biji that Rishi isn’t ready to listen to her, he hates her. Biji tells Tanuja he is only angry at her but doesn’t hate her. She gives Tanuja a glass of water to drink. The phone bell rings, Tanuja goes to take the call.

Poorab asks Tanuja how she is, she asks why he called. Poorab says he had been missing her, he remembers the slap she gave in her basement. He tells Tanuja he replied her of the slap, it hurt the whole Bedi family. He got the project finally from the Oberoi, he only had to blackmail the Oberois a little bit. He is only thankful to his well-wisher who brought him the quotations. Biji snatches the phone and calls him name, Tanuja tells Bee ji this is only because of the betrayer who took the quotations to Poorab and Malaika. Tanuja takes Biji downstairs to tell the whole truth.

Downstairs, Yuvi tells everyone that Poorab has won the project. Tanuja comes there and says there is time they take some action. Naitra tells Tanuja to leave Rishi, it’s because of her that Poorab hurt them. Tanuja must have given half of shares to Poorab. Tanuja asks Naitra why she is on Poorab’s side. Naitra wonders why she sided Poorab. Tanuja stares towards Divia and says she already has to take some action. Divya thinks she is the enemy and can’t come forward. Tanuja turns to ask Manpreet and Yuvi what they must do. Rano says this is Tanuja’s business, but Tanuja corrects it Bedi’s business, its Bedi’s house and they must take an action to save this business. Biji thinks this time Tanuja is up to finding some proof this time. Divya thinks about discovering the truth what Tanuja is up to.

Tanuja tells Yuvi and Manpreet that Rishi think they lost the project because of her. Biji comes correcting Poorab blackmailed the Oberois to get the project. Tanuja notices Divya was there and offers Biji to join them. Divya heard their conversation. Tanuja tells Yuvi it was his project, is he ready to revenge. She suggests they must tape all the phones, and all mobiles would get itemized bills as well. She then suggests about sending goons to Poorab who will beat him and will find out the name of the one who helped them.

Divia calls through Yuvi's cell phone to Malaika and calls them to a venue. Tanuja hears this from a window. Biji comes to Tanuja, Tanuja tells Biji about Divia's call to Malaika. She says she would also go there. Manpreet comes to Tanuja and says he has arranged the goons, Biji tells Manpreet to send his goons day after tomorrow. Manpreet was alert, as Biji asks Tanuja to go and sleep. They leave.

Rishi was in the room when Tanuja comes in. She tries to explain to Rishi about the misunderstanding but Rishi walks out of the room with his beddings. Tanuja follows him downstairs, Naitra comes there. Rishi says everything happened because of her, she didn’t give Poorab his share and gulped their property. May be she won the challenge with betrayal as well. He says to Tanuja that Poorab and their quotations were almost the same, and only he Manpreet, UV, Raj and Tanuja knew about it. Tanuja asks if he considers her to share them with Poorab. Rishi feels disgusted at Tanuja for accusing herself and goes to lay on the couch. Tanuja asks him for 24 hours to prove herself. Rishi gives her 72 hours instead, if she can’t bring any proof he would resign Bedi Enterprises and move away from Tanuja.

Naitra was determined to clear the whole story till 10 tomorrow.

PREVIEW

Tanuja comes behind Poorab and Divya. Raj calls Rishi home saying they have found who was leaking their quotation and information.