Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 23 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi gets to know Tanuja was not at fault

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Purab opening the door to Malaika. She tells him that Divya called from Yuvraaj’s phone and said it is time. It worries Purab. Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) sits on the breakfast table and sees Tanuja(Kratika Sengar), he gets up and leaves. Rano scolds tanuja for coming down seeing this. When everybody leaves, Divya goes out and Tanuja follows her. Biji follows Tanuja along with Smiley. Divya gets off in the market place. Biji sends off Smiley to buy fruits and gets off the car. Tanuja goes after Divya and pledges to record the video today.

Rishi goes to Purab and says he knows that he blackmailed Mr. Oberoi and Purab says that’s good. He says he took revenge from all the Bedi’s for one slap by Tanuja. Rishi gets angry after hearing about Tanuja from Purab and starts fighting with him. Raj calls back Rishi home saying he knows who leaked all the quotations. Divya calls Purab from PCO but he does not pick up.

Biji gets in the car and leaves lying to Smiley about how she stole an apple. Purab comes as soon as Divya is about to leave and Tanuja sees this. Divya informs Purab of whatever Tanuja said in the house. Tanuja gets out of the car.

Raj says it is Karuna who was leaking all the information and not Tanuja who he was angry at all the while. Rishi calls Tanuja hearing this but she cuts the call trying to get a video. She resorts to clicking pictures. Rishi says Tanuja should know who to appoint and who not to. He goes to the office with the manager.

Ahana stops Biji when she comes in and she says that she was out to go get fruits as Smiley wanted fruits. Smiley interrupts saying she did not want it but biji does not let her speak. Ahana says she knows something is going on between Biji and Tanuja.

Purab calls up Naitra and confesses his love for her but she refuses to talk to him saying that she will not talk to Rishi’s enemy. He says you really think Rishi will marry you, he doesn’t even look at anybody other than Tanuja. This makes Naitra fume.(Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi blames Tanuja for the loss of the deal)

Raj calls up Tanuja saying Rishi was calling her and why was she not picking up. She could not speak anything. She decides to meet up with Rishi and tell him the truth.

Rishi apologises to Tanuja for talking rudely to her all those times.