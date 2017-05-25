Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi says yes to roka

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with biji telling Raaj that Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) had gone to say a no to Rano about the proposal.

In the room, Rano asks why Rishi changed his consent so soon. She is sure he won’t leave Tanuja(Kratika Sengar). Rishi was sure Tanuja would never leave him. Rano says she understands there is some reason for what he has been doing. Rishi says Tanuja, Tanuja got hold of whole of their property. He tells Rano that he told Tanuja I love you, she insulted him; he wants Tanuja to say a sorry. Rano understands Rishi’s game that he would leave Naitra. Rishi says he would insult Tanuja and would leave her, and makes up Rano to break her fast and eat.

Tanuja tells Ahana that sometimes she feels she is Rishi’s Tanu. Ahana understands that sometimes she really feels Tanuja is her Tanu Di. Tanuja was taken aback and hugs Ahana. Smiley watches them and asks why they are so sad, else her baby would also be sad.

Naitra tries to run away from the door. Rano stops her outside and asks Naitra if she is shy. Rishi tells Rano to announce about their Roka. Rano tells Naitra to keep good care of her Rishi and be her side always. In the hall, Raaj asks Bee ji why she is having coffee at mid night. They watch Naitra. Rano comes with Rishi who signals Manpreet. Rano says she is going to make a huge announcement, Raaj sends Manpreet to call Tanuja. Bee ji foresee a storm and wonders why are they so happy.

Manpreet calls Tanuja and Ahana downstairs as Rano wants to announce an important decision to Tanuja, it’s about Rishi and Naitra. Tanuja was sure Rano would pour her anger about Rishi’s denial of Naitra’s proposal. They come downstairs to the hall. Rano says she talked about Rishi and Naitra’s proposal on Baisakhi, Tanuja thinks she would now say Rishi denied. Rano says so… She comes to Tanuja and says she never respected her husband still her son is crazy for her, he denied his proposal with Naitra. He returned to her room after a while and assured her that they can both not stay together anymore. She happily announces that Rishi is ready to marry Naitra. Divya and Naitra was happy,Yuvi and Manpreet smile. Rano gives Naitra’s hand in Rishi’s. Tanuja was shocked to see this. Rano says Rishi wants a Roka tonight and calls for preparations. Manpreet thinks now Tanuja would say I love you to Rishi. Biji and Raaj take Manpreet inside.

Rishi tells Tanuja he had warned her to say what’s in her heart. Tanuja understands if this is just to make her confess her love. Rishi asks if she can feel some jealousy. Tanuja says she is so happy and wants to dance in his Roka.

Biji and Raaj bring Manpreet to the backyard. He asks what happened to them both as they deter him to tell what happened. Yuvi comes there. Manpreet hides behind Yuvi. Yuvi asks Raaj why he raised his hand when Biji asked who wants Rishi and Tanuja's Roka. Raaj decides to go to tell Rishi about the truth. Bimji stops him saying she is sure Rishi would never marry Naitra, for him there is only Tanuja.

Rishi comes behind Tanuja. Tanuja says he promised to be with her no matter what she does. Rishi holds her dupatta, she tells him to leave it. Rishi says she always tell him to leave her dupatta, her room, her bed; she never tells him to stay with her. He asks Tanuja why she returned to this home. Tanuja thinks she can’t tell him the truth. Rishi says if she doesn’t speak this time he would really marry Naitra. Tanuja thinks if he is blackmailing her, she won’t speak the truth at all. Manpreet comes to take Rishi to get ready. Naitra comes there, Tanuja stops her and takes her to get ready by herself.

In the room, Manpreet tells Rishi about Raaj and Biji’s attack over him, they want to know about the truth. He tells Rishi to make Tanuja say I love you. Rishi says once Tanuja will realize he is actually marrying Naitra, she would speak I love you by herself.

Tanuja fumes watching Rishi happily get his Roka done with Naitra.