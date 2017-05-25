Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja shows evidence against Divya and Purab

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Divya explaining everyone how she loves her family when Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) interrupts her saying that she knows everything about her and her plannings. Divya says she wants her to leave the house, so she would do that and starts to leave when Rano brings her back. She says that Tanuja has no right to say all that and is about to slap her when she negates. But Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) holds her hand and tells her that slapping the daughter in law of the house does not suit her. He says let’s listen to Tanuja once if she is saying something. Yuvi says this time he is going to support his wife and not listen to any of them. They ask for evidence and Tanuja says it is in her phone. She shows the photographs of Divya and Purab together and it leaves everybody shocked. She says that Divya is the one who told Purab everything happening in the house. Yuvi slaps Divya when she tries to explain. Yuvi scolds her and Divya says that it is all lie when Yuvi stops her. He pushes her out the house.

Nakul stood there and asks what’s happening. He was taken aback hearing Divya brought the information to Purab. Divya denies it being truth. She complains no one heard her for once what the whole story is. Tanuja asks Divya for the complete truth, she asks when did the enemy of this family became her friend. Divya tells Tanuja she had slapped Purab when she held his hand, he insulted her in the midst of market. Tanuja tells Divya she had called Purab and wanted him to meet her. Divya calls it a lie. Divya says it was their anniversary, she went to orphanage for some donation. She met Purab in the way where he insulted her. She says she met Purab in the market where the orphanage is.

They come inside. Divya shows them the orphanage behind. Tanuja asks why Divya didn’t tell anyone at home, Divya says she filed a complaint in the police station. Tanuja tells Bee ji she heard their conversation, Bee ji says she was also there and didn’t see Purab there. Tanuja asks Divya which police station did she file the complaint. Divya was confused and says in their area’s police station. Everyone wasn’t ready to go to police station, but Tanuja demands a chance. Rishi asks what if Tanuja is proven wrong. Tanuja says she would return the whole property that she has taken from Bedi’s. In the police station, Divya was worried. Tanuja questions an inspector who denies Divya didn’t come here. Tanuja says she told them that Divya was lying. Another inspector comes there and asks what’s going on, he looks towards Divya and says she came in the afternoon today with the complaint. Tanuja calls him a liar. The inspector says he filed her complaint. Tanuja demands what’s the proof, where the written complaint is. The inspector shows them the register. Tanuja was shocked, while Divya was relieved. Rishi leaves the police station. Divya had asked for a chance to go to washroom. Tanuja had demanded Divya for her phone. Divya remembers she handed her phone to Purab, and brought a hidden phone from under the basin of washroom. She recalls texting Purab about it. Purab had offered the inspector a bribe of 50k. Bedi’s apologised the inspector and leaves the police station.(Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Rishi says yes to roka)

Tanuja follows Rishi outside. He tells Tanuja it was again a betrayal, he asks Tanuja to spare Divya. She has been lying for long now. Tanuja says she wants his trust, Divya is playing a huge game. Rishi says this time he trusted her, but he again got betrayal only. He gets into the car. Tanuja gets in the car with him. Someone from the front stops a bike, Rishi saves Tanuja’s face from getting hurt by his hand and tells her to tie a seat belt. Next time, his hand might not be there. Tanuja asks if his support would be?

Malaika tells Divya and Purab they must kill Tanuja because if she stays alive, they would get killed. Divya was worried that this way they will be sent to jail, Malaika insists they would be sent to jail even if Tanuja stays alive.