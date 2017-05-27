Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja is proven wrong in front of everyone

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Divya changing seats with Nakul saying that she feels suffocated sitting in the back with Yuvi. Divya challenges Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) that she will destroy the whole Bedi family in 7 days but seeing Nakul and Yuvi, she joins her hand. She apologises to Tanuja if she ever hurt her. Nakul says why is she apologising when she is not at fault. Yuvi comes in and Divya says he faltered a trust of 25 years in 25 seconds. He raised his hand on her, threw her out of the house, all in 25 seconds. She goes away crying and Yuvi yells at Tanuja. He says it is all her fault. He believed her blindly and this is what she gave in return. He blames her for everything and says there is nothing left to say now, no relation. Biji stops him and sends him to Divya. Manpreet takes away Biji.

Tanuja thinks this is all a lie but how did Divya do it all. But how will she make Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) believe it. Bauji comes in the room and Rano asks if he scolded Tanuja. He says that he was talking on the phone. She says that he needs to do something now. He says he’ll talk to her. Rishi thinks about Tanuja’s words and turns around to find Rano standing there. He asks why did she not sleep. She says she was worried about him. She says that Tanuja did all this to create a rift in the family. God knows what more she would do in future while Tanuja listens to it outside the door.

Tanuja is on the roof when biji comes to her. She was crying and says she doesn’t understand if its time that’s unfavorable or it’s her fate. She has turned to be a villain for everyone. She collected proof against Divya as well, but Divya proved her as wrong. Biji tells Tanuja she loves her and trusts her heart, in the world one has to look before taking each step and Tanuja was in a bit of hurry. Tanuja cries that she has lost everything, Rishi is going away from her, and his trust over her is breaking apart. She says what hurts her the most is that Rishi didn’t say a single word. Ahana comes to hear the conversation between biji and Tanuja. biji assures Tanuja that everything would get well.

Nakul was angry at Yuvi. Divya comes to stop Nakul as he questions Yuvi for taking such a huge step without listening to Divya’s clarifications. Divya tells Nakul he must not speak to his father this way, his only mistake is he trusts anyone but her. Yuvi stops Divya and apologizes her. Divya cries that he wasn’t with her when she needed him the most. Nakul tells Yuvi to leave her alone for a while and himself leaves the room.(Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja shows evidence against Divya and Purab)

Ahana comes to the terrace. Tanuja asks Ahana to trust her, she isn’t wrong. Ahana says she isn’t only a sister but more than that. No matter the whole world is against Tanuja, she is with her. Biji asks Tanuja to go downstairs and take rest. Tanuja asks for some time alone. Ahana takes Biji.

Divya comes outside, and says she hates Tanuja even more today. Ahana and Biji stood there. Ahana says no one came between anyone. Divya says Tanuja came between her and the relations of this house, everyone suspected her. Ahana says she has seen Divya crying, but there is no pain in these eyes just like its seen in Tanuja’s eyes. Divya turns to Biji and says Ahana is still on Tanuja’s side .Biji asks Divya to tell this, she also believes Divya won’t be with Poorab. Divya hugs Biji. Biji says she didn’t even suspect Tanuja, they must understand there is no smoke without any fire. They leave. Divya wipes her tears curtly wondering where Tanuja is. She comes to Tanuja on the terrace and apologizes her that its because of her that the family began to hate her . She says she didn’t even tell the family what happened later, she says there wasn’t a slap nor was there an FIR. She says a few of her tears only brought Tanuja down. She asks if she won’t slap her? Tanuja says she is her sister in law, she wanted to slap her the first day she saw her with Poorab. Divya says Tanuja knew she was elder daughter in law of the house, Tanuja must have stayed in her limits. Divya tells Tanuja she would now revenge her by hurting her family. Tanuja warns not to even think about it. Divya claps and says she had the same feeling of love, but this family treated her and UV worst. Tanuja says she isn’t like Divya to go to her enemy’s side, and Divya must mind no one can bring any harm to this family until she is alive. Divya says she hates this family more than Tanuja’s love. Tanuja says no matter this family loves her or hate her, and she would unveil Divya’s reality to this family. Divya deters to bring Bedi family on roads 7 days from today.

PREVIEW

Malaika tells Divya and Poorab to kill Tanuja, else they would be killed.