Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Divya tries to poison Tanuja

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) asking Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) why is she doing all this? She says you know and he asks what. She thinks how Divya made all her evidence seem fruitless and even Rishi did not believe her. There is no use in saying it again.

The killer is waiting for Tanuja outside the office and says she doesn’t even know she is about to die today. He sees her coming out of the office. She looks for a taxi and stops one when the killer calls her out. He says Tanuja ma’am and says that he is from UP, and if she could get him a job, he would be thankful but she says it’s the work of HR department. He insists on her looking at his file and she relents. He has a knife under his file.Tanuja goes near him but Rishi comes from behind and says what she is doing there. She says she was going home and he offers her a ride. She says she has already stopped a taxi and Rishi says fine and goes away angrily. She finds the man missing and finds it strange. The killer runs behind the taxi. Rishi parks the car in front of the taxi stopping the taxi mid way. He calls out to her and says he will drop her. She says she could have gone by taxi but he says as long as she is with him, she is his responsibility. (Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja wants Rishi’s support but he is dicey about trusting her)

Malaika hands over the poison to Divya and asks her to do the deed of killing Tanuja. Even though she negates at first, she complies with malaika’s saying later and takes the poison. She goes home and tells this to Purab.

Divya asks John to get her coffee. She sees milk there and asks who is it for? John says for Tanuja and Divya seeing nobody there mixes poison in the milk. Ahana comes there and takes away the milk, she looks t the milk and turns back towards the kitchen and throws away the milk in the sink. Divya asks why did she throw it? Purab talks to Malaika that he developed feelings for naitra in Pune and she says she knew it. Ahana said she asked him to make kesar milk but he prepared elaichi milk, that’s why she threw it. She says Tanuja has an allergy to elaichi. She says that how can she care for her so much when she insulted her bhabhi so much. She says that she did so much for her child, how can she not care. While Ahana goes to refrigerator, Divya mixes poison in the milk. She says goodbye Tanuja. Rishi sees Tanuja and biji talking and hears how she hasn’t ate all day and has a headache. Nakul comes there and says it’s his favourite and takes the glass but Divya throws it and says that she doesn’t want her child to eat or drink something made for Tanuja. Rishi sits in the room and keeps looking at Tanuja’s picture again and again. He remembers the moments they spent together. He says whether she actually loves him or just said it for the sake of saying it. He hears her voice and calls back but finds nobody around.

Tanuja asks Divya what did she mix in the milk. She says Ahana made the milk not her. She asks didn’t she mix poison