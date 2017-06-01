Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 31 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Tanuja spies on Divya

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki begins with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) moving as Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) bends closer to her and she remembers how Rishi confessed his love for her. She holds Rishi’s hand when he starts moving away after fixing Tanuja’s quilt. She asks him why does he care for her so much. He doesn’t answer but thinks it is not care but love. Instead, he wishes her good night and goes to sleep.

In the morning, Tanuja receives a call on her phone. It turns out it was a call for Rishi about a meeting. Rishi comes there and clears the confusion that he bought a new phone same as Tanuja coincidentally. Tanuja thinks this means Divia also has two phones, Poorab’s details must be in the other one. She reminds Rishi of his ultimatum of three days. Rishi tells her to forget about it, its not important anymore.

Tanuja comes downstairs and finds Divia busy in the kitchen. She comes looking into Divya’s room and goes to her washroom. Nakul comes to Divya’s room and asks for the wallet. Divya comes to the room, Nakul wonders who is in the washroom. They check inside but Tanuja had hidden behind the door. She hears the vibration of phone. Divya comes to washroom and finds the flowers over the sink out of order. Tanuja finds a way to get out of the washroom. Divya takes the phone and speaks to Malaika that Tanuja isn’t dead, she suspects Tanuja is behind her and even came to her room to find the proof. Malaika tells Divya to push Tanuja off the roof, she would half die atleast.

Upstairs, Tanuja wonders if she heard the vibrations, where was the phone. Tanuja comes to the room. Rishi had come right out of the bath and his towel fell off. Tanuja turns around. Rishi goes behind the wall and wears his pants. Tanuja hands him his shirt. Rishi notices there wasn’t a button on his shirt. Tanuja comes to stitch it. He watches Tanuja as she stitch the button of his shirt. The needle pricks Tanuja’s hand. Rishi holds it out of care at once. Divya comes there questioning why Tanuja went into her room. Rishi was angry at Tanuja. Divya stops Tanuja from leaving behind Rishi and warns if she keeps on spying, she would tell about it to the whole family. Tanuja must be careful about it the next time.

Later, Tanuja comes to Divya’s washroom and looks around the sink. She looks under the sink and finally discovers the phone under it. She walks across the corridor hiding the phone. Divia wonders why Tanuja passed her silently and follows Tanuja.(Also Read: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Divya tries to poison Tanuja)

In the hall, Rano was speaking to Pandit ji. Rishi and men walked to the hall. Tanuja comes to Rano and gives her the phone saying this contains the records of Divya’s calls to Poorab and Malaika. Bee ji looks into the phone. Tanuja says she already knew Divya called Poorab through this phone to file a fake FIR. Bee ji says this phone needs a password. Tanuja asks Divya about the password.

Ahana says the woman who has been silent for years is suddenly so active, this means there is something wrong. She assures her trust over Tanuja in anyway. Divya says she would make Tanuja make tea for family today, and then she won’t be able to cook again. She mingles with gas cylinder.