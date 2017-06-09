Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Apart from Rishi – Tanuja’s transformation and a leap, here’s what’s going to happen in the show

Lately, there have been rumours floating that Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki will be going off-air but now it seems that the show will get a makeover and also a new time slot. Yes, once again there will be a time leap on the show and it will take the slot of Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors. Kratika Sengar and Sharad Malhotra will be seen in a young avatar and the show will rekindle the love story.

Kratika Sengar confirmed the same on social media and also shared her new look with her fans. Sharad, too, will be seen in a younger avatar and his look is yet to be revealed.

The show started as a spin off of Yash Chopra’s Lamhe, that centered on as Rishi and Tanu’s love story. The pairing of Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar was unusual, but was loved by fans. That’s why when Kratika’s character Tanu died on the show and Shivani Tomar was brought in, there was huge protest from fans. That lead the producer Ekta Kapoor to change the track and Kratika Sengar was brought back to the show. And, the love story of Rishi and Tanuja was rekindled with new twist.

Sshhh new Avatar new Tanuja new timing @ColorsTV #10:30pm keep watching ❤️

The show though has a huge fan following but ratings wise it faced huge competition from Ishqbaaz on Star Plus. The show recently had a leap and many new characters were introduced. Still rating wise the show could not grow. So, the channel was actually planning to cancel the series. But due to an absence of another show to replace it, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki has got an extension.

Though with extension the format of the show has been revived. The show will focus on a love story with new twists and elements. Meanwhile, colors show Dil Se Dil Tak has also been struggling for ratings as well as popularity. Though, the show starred popular actors like Rashmi Desai, Siddharth Shukla and Jasmine Bhasin, the story had no connect with the audience. The serial was an adaption of Salman Khan’s film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and now this show will make way for Kasam to take its place.

But our sources tell us that eventually the slot of 10 PM to 11 PM will go to Big Boss 11, that’s scheduled for an August launch. But for the fans of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki this is one good news as this is the last chance for revival of the show.