Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki: Meet the new man in Tanuja aka Kratika Sengar’s life – view pic

Kratika Sengar is back in her original younger self on Colors show ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki‘ after the leap and now she has a new love life. And with new twist after leap Tanuja has a new man in her life and the role will be played by Amit Tandon. Kratika as Tanuja is now separated from husband Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) and now will be shown with Amit, who has entered the show post leap. Amit and Kratika are shown as buddies while Sharad Malhotra will continue to be Kratika’s separated love interest. Incidentally, both Kratika and Amit started their careers with Kyunki Saas Bahu Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi 10 years back and Kasam was was reunion of two friends yet again. Check out the pic of Amit and Kratika when from the first day of shoot for Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi, 10 years ago, had launched many actors who are stars today. It was at the same time when post leap Mouni Roy made her debut as Krishna Tulsi with Pulkit Samrat, now a popular Bollywood actor. Amit played Lakshya, Mouni’s cousin, on the show. Kratika also did the same – a small cameo in Kyunki when she was a newcomer. So Amit and Kratika have known each other since then and it’s almost after 10 years that they are working together in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.

The show has taken a leap of 5 years and Tanuja is seen separated from Rishi and she has moved on her life. Many old characters will exit the show and new faces will enter the show. So Amit will play the new man in Kratika’s life. Though, gradually Rishi (Sharad) will re-enter Tanuja’s life and it will be the case of a love story gone wrong. And later Amit Tandon will reunite Rishi and Tanuja. Amit had played a almost similar role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he was seen as Ishita’s ex-lover and had an extended cameo in the show. Amit was doing Sab TV’s ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ which went off air last week.

Amit Tandon is a singer and actor who came to Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood. In 2004 he was seen as a contestant on Indian Idol 1, where he was loved for his good looks and rock star style of singing. After this reality show, Amit got his break in acting when Ekta Kapoor launched him in show with the Sony show ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai’ with Iqbal Khan. After this show he got to play Smriti Irani’s grandson in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi‘. During this show Amit Tandon became good friends with Mouni Roy. Amit Tandon’s wife Ruby Tandon, who is a cosmetic surgeon, happens to be Mouni’s best buddy.

After Kyunki Amit Tandon had been doing various shows on various channels but with ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ he is back to the Balaji camp who gave him his first break. Hope Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki gets a new facelift with Amit and Kratika stirring a new chemistry and the tashan with Sharad Malhotra.