Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 11th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja realises that she can never forget Rishi, Abhishek vows to keep Tanuja happy

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Abhishek(Amit Tandon) refusing to go for his business issue to London and he wants to stay back for Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) and Natasha. Rohit tries to make him understand that this time AK is fighting the child’s father. Tanuja sees Rishi’s (Sharad Malhotra) picture in Natasha’s scrapbook and thinks about why Rishi wants Natasha when he already has a family. Rishi awaits Tanya and Natasha in their school. He takes the little ones out for a stroll while they wait for Tanuja and also buy them balloons. Tanuja walks in and Natasha asks her if she is angry with Rishi and they call her hitler. Abhishek comes there and returns the balloons to Tanya. They reach home as Tanuja asks Abhishek to not let his work suffer for them. Abhishek says that he never realised that the time he was out of home Rishi made his place in his family and came close to his daughter but now he will not let that happen.(Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja break all ties with each other, Abhishek chooses Natasha over business)

Tanuja and Rishi remembers each other and feel each others presence as they recall the times spent together. They both realise how they cannot forget or hate each other and still love each other too much.Next morning Tanuja gets protein for Abhishek and he says sorry to her for never trying to find out about her past. Tanuja says she would not even have told him anything even if he asked. Abhishek promises Tanuja that he would never let tears drop from her eyes when she is with him. Rishi rushes away as Rano wonders what he is upto. Abhishek too leaves home in ahurry and Tanuja wonders what he is upto, she also knows how much AK loves Natasha. Rishi and Abhishek meet in the office as Manpreet is surprised.

Precap: Abhishek and Rishi challenge each other.