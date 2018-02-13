Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 12th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi knows Tanuja is being forced for the divorce by Abhishek

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) and Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) facing their divorce again. Rishi tells Abhishek that he is not doing the custody case for Natasha but for Tanuja as well as he knows that along with Natasha he would get Tanuja too back in his life. Rishi tells Abhishek that now he would fight the case again and he would get Tanuja and Natasha back. He tells Tanuja that she is his wife and will remain also he asks her why he is marrying Abhishek just so she can repay all of what Abhishek has done for her. Tanuja says she is not doing that because she feels indebted. Rishi tells Abhishek that he is ever grateful to him for taking care of Tanuja and Natasha in his absence but he cannot let Tanuja marry Abhishek for that. Rishi turns to ask Tanuja if she loves Abhishek and she says she does not shocking Abhishek with her clarity. Tanuja says she is marrying Abhishek because she trusts him and respects him something which she has never been able to achieve with Rishi. Rishi admits his mistake and says he has been wrong in the past and probably she can never forgive him yet she is his wife.

Abhishek asks Rishi to go away and stop this as he keeps repeating his mistakes time and gaian and there is no reason he should seek forgiveness only so he can do it all over again. Abhishek keeps insulting Rishi and Tanuja cannot stand listening to this as she asks Abhishek to stop it. Natasha runs in as she is escaping from the new caretaker from being fed. She runs to the door to find Manpreet there and asks him to join her. Manpreet is taken away by Natasha as the little one also demands her mother to make her and her chachu some noodles. Tanuja goes to the kitchen as Rishi prepares to follow. Abhishek stops Rishi and Rishi asks him if he wants to get the signatures. Abhishek allows Rishi to go in. Rishi asks Tanuja if Abhishek has thrown her out of her job. Tanuja says that she has taken some time off so she can decide on what she has to do. Rishi then asks her if Abhishek is aware that Tanuja is still in love with him.(Also Read: Tanuja signs the divorce papers as she feels Abhishek is the right father for her daughter)

Tanuja stops him by saying she has already signed the papers and so should he. Rishi asks her to stop doing all of this. Tanuja reminds him of the time when he had done something similar with her. Rishi tells her that he would never sign the papers as he loves her and always will. Natasha and Manpreet play together as Rishi walks in and takes Manpreet away. Abhishek tries asking him if he signed the papers but Rishi avoids the question and walks away. Abhishek then comes back to Tanuja and asks her if Rishi signed. He looks at the papers and is angry to find the papers still unsigned. Tanuja takes the papers and says she would get them signed. Abhishek tells her that she should at any cost get the signs today itself. Rishi tells Manpreet that he knows Tanuja will follow him. Tanuaj calls him but he cancels her call. Abhishek tries calling and Rishi tells him he is at Ice and Fire restaurant. Tanuja goes to meet him.

Rishi tells Manpreet that Tanuja has been brainwashed by Abhishek and she herself does not want the divorce. Rishi awaits to meet Tanuja as he asks Manpreet to prepare for his date with her. Tanuja remembers all the happenings and also how Abhishek showed her the mirror and said that it is not good for anyone especially Natasha to be near the bedis. Tanuja feels that she cannot be selfish and has to do this for everyones’ good. Abhishek is worried Rishi might manipulate Tanuja once again and feels he will not let that happen. Rishi meets Tanuja at the restaurant as he welcomes her. Tanuja asks him how he knew she would be here and he says his heart knew. Rishi says that whatever they do the divorce papers will get rejected. Rishi says that he will not let this relationship break. Tanuja insists that he signs and he puts forward a condition before her. Rishi asks her to have icecream with him and she agrees. Rishi sees through Tanuja’s pain as she takes the divorce papers. Rishi asks her if this is her wish. Rishi sees Abhishek in the restaurant and asks Tanuaj to wait while he comes. Rishi walks out as Abhishek tries to hide. Rishi surprises him from behind.