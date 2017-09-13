Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 12th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhishek and Rishi break the partnership, Tanuja is tensed about Abhishek

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) remembering an incident with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) as she sees Natasha choosing apples. She thinks of how Rishi used to trouble her by not eating food and having fruits at mealtime. She meets Ahana who seeks her forgiveness for whatever is happening. Tanuja thanks her for understanding her. Rishi and Abhishek speak about breaking the business collaboration at the meeting. The board though disagrees and asks them to rethink. Rishi and Abhishek end up taunting each other over Tanuja and Natasha and also threatening each other for the custody case. The board does not understand anything and Abhishgek warns Rishi and leaves the office. Rishi is confident of his victory and so is Abhishek. Tanuja meets Rohit at hiome and she overhears him speaking to Samar about the case and also that Abhishek has already spent a fortune to get rid of the case in London and also breaking the collaboration with Rishi.(Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja break all ties with each other, Abhishek chooses Natasha over business)

Tanuja is shocked to hear this and Abhishek enters right then and Tanuja questions him about the money he is spending and the loses he is incurring for Natasha’s sake. Abhishek says that Natasha is his daughter and he is ready to do anything for her. Tanuja thinks about how Abhishek is so in love with somebody else’s daughter when Rishi did not think twice before breaking a love that spanned lifetimes. Rishi si suffering from high fever as he worries over the case, Manpreet tries to calm him down. Next day both the parties get the news that the case is being heard by a female judge. Abhishek’s lawyer is quite overconfident of his victory now and Rishi trusts the judiciary. Abhishek sees his lawyer giving interviews at the court and goes to meet him while Tanuja steps out of car to face Rishi.

Precap: Netra testifies in court that she has always loved only Rishi and Tanuja looks at a very perplexed Rishi.