Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki 13th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi feels sad to see Tanuja broken but is furious to see her with Abhishek

Kasam-Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi(Sharad Malhotra) and Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) facing each other in court and they do not talk as they are soon interrupted by Rishi’s lawyer. Abhishek(Amit Tandon) warns his lawyer of being overconfident and asks him to put up all his efforts on this case as Rishi is strong. Again Tanuja and Abhishek meet at the court lobby but do not speak and Rishi thinks that if only Tanuja took one step towards him he would take her by hand and away from everyone else. As Rishi is about to touch her hand Abhishek takes the other and Tanuja walks away with him. Later in court the lawyers present the case. Abhishek’s lawyer seems too overconfident of his success. Now Rishi’s lawyer starts calling witnesses one by one to the box as he tries to prove that Rishi was not allowed to see his child and also was arrested with kidnapping charges too. Rano is called who testifies that she had informed Tanuja that Natasha was with her and still she had got Rishi arrested, later Biji testifies about how restless Rishi was when Natasha met with an accident. (Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja break all ties with each other, Abhishek chooses Natasha over business)

Netra is called i who says that Rishi is a good parent and also extremely supportive of the family. Abhishek’s lawyer questions Netra and asks her if she loves Rishi. She has no choice but to say yes and then he says so there is not point questioning Netra as she would never go against Rishi. The lawyer brings out the accident that occurred at Rishi’s house too. Tanuja is hurt as she looks at Rishi and Rishi tries to calm her with his eyes. Then the lawyer calls for Rano and talks about how she threatened Tanuja at her house. He finally gets Rishi in the box and he tells the court about how when married to Tanuja Rishi had this habit of doubting her for everything and also that he had blamed her for taking over his properties.

Precap: Netra talks about the night that Tanuja saw her with Rishi and Rishi hears it, Rishi says he has won the case