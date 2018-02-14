Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 14th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi is shattered as he hands over the divorce papers

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) and Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) being interrupted by Abhishek who asks them if the signs have been done. Tanuja is surprised to see Abhishek there and Abhishek asks her to leave with him and she does .She though forets the divorce papers tehre itself by mistake. Manpreet walks in later and Rishi shares his icecream with Manpreet. Manpreet is surprised that Rishi is relaxed about the divorce. Rishi says he will not let the divorce happen. Manpreet finds the divorce papers on the sofa. Rishi is elated and says he has got the chance to meet Tanuja again. Tanya and Natasha end up beating the new boy in their class. Later they both get punished by their teacher. The teacher calls for Natasha and Tanya’s parents the next day. Abhishek asks Tanuja to hand over the papers to him and that he has some source in teh court who would make the case run fastrack.

Tanuja finds that she has forgotten the papers and Abhishek says that Rishi must have got the papers and would have torn it by now. Abhishek says that he himself will speak to Rishi about teh papers. He tells Tanuja that Myrah will pick up Natasha from the school today. Tanya and Natasha decide that they should become sisters and then no one can separate them. Abhishek calls Rishi and asks him to return the papers to him. Rishi says that someone should come and pick it up. Abhishek tells him that e would send someone to collect the papers. Myrah is putting Natasha to sleep when Natasha says that Tanuja likes Rishi and so does she but Abhishek does not like this. Myrah distracts the little girl and asks her to keep off from matters of the elders. Later Myrah speaks to Abhishek and tells him that what he is doing now is wrong as Natasha is Tanuja and Rishi's daughter. Natasha who is faking sleep hear this.

Rishi finds Maasi in his house early next morning and is upset that Tanuja is not here. Maasi takes the papers and leave. The family is upset as they ask Rishi why he signed the papers. Rishi says that he had no choice because either way Tanuja would have started the petition. He tells them that the divorce will not happen and he is sure. Later Raj sees through Rishi’s pain and Rishi breaks down before his father as he hugs him. Raj says that Rishi does not show his pain to anyone and he suffers alone. Netra tells Rano and Kanchan that the divorce papers have been signed. Rano tells Netra how Natasha came home and she told the girl that Rishi is not her father. Natasha tells Abhishek about how she beat up a boy for Tanya. Abhishek defends Natasha and asks Tanuja to go to the scholl with her. Tanuja and Rishi reach the principal office with the kids. Rishi fights with the principal when she scolds Tanuja for not teaching Natasha any manners. Rishi gets some time alone with Tanuja and asks her why she did not come to get the papers. Tanuja tries walking away from him but he pursues her.