Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 16th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishi and Tanuja are shattered as their divorce comes through

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) screaming at Rano for targeting Tanuja(Kratika Sengar) in the court. Rano says that Tanuja wants to make some easy money and for that she married Rishi. Raj tells the court that he was the one who forced Tanuja to marry Rishi. Rano does not stop at this and keeps screaming at Tanuja making all sort of allegations at Tanuja. Rishi shouts at his mother while Rano call Tanuja characterless in court. Rishi and Abhishek both stand up for Tanuja and the court is adjourned at Rishi drags his mother away from the hearing. Abhishek look at a shaken Tanuja. Rishi and Raj try to reason with Rano who feels she did the right thing. Natasha and Tanya speak on phone and realise that their elders have all left them alone in their respective houses. Natasha decides to find out what everybody is up to.

Tanuja sits overwhelmed with emotions as Abhishek asks her if she really wants to go back to that house where she has been so badly misunderstood and blamed. He tells her that he sees how much Rano hates her and said so much in the public. Tanuja though is in another zone. She is overwhelmed by the fact that for the first time from the time she has loved Rishi, he sided with her against his own mother. She says that she knows Rishi is not as bad as she keeps saying he is. She remembers when Rishi used to say that Tanuja's respect is his own respect and she feels that for the first time she has felt it to be true. Rano tells Rishi that she hates Tanuja and that in the whole world Tanuja is the only one she cannot stand. Rishi then pledges to move away from Bedi house with Tanya, Natsha and Tanuja after the divorce gets rejected.

Netra hears this and is shattered to know that Rishi did not think once about her between all of this. Raj asks Rano to improve herself bfore it is too late and she loses her own son. Netra walks in to console Rano as Rano hugs Netra crying. Tanuja passing by notices this. Rishi asks his lawyer if there is any other way in which his wife is not disrespected between all of this fight. The lawyer says that he will try his best to give him Tanuja back. Tanuja meets Rishi and tells him thank you for supporting her. Tanuja then asks him to give her the divorce as they already have different worlds and she has Natasha whom she wants to give a very secured future to. The court starts again and Rishi is called in while the judge asks him if she wants divorce. He says that he himself does not want it but if this is where Tanuja’s happiness is then he will give her that. Then Tanuja is called in and the court puts the same question to her. She remembers every moment that formed her decision and feels there is no place for her in the bedi house. She asks Rishi to give her the divorce. Rishi is furious as he asks Tanuja why she could not listen to her heart and say the truth for a last time. Rishi walks away. Rishi walks back home angry as Tanuja too is shattered as she drives back home with Abhishek.