Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki 1st February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanuja left heartbroken as Abhishek decides to leave her forever

Kasam- Tere Pyar Ki starts with the bedi family lashing out at Rishi (Sharad Malhotra) as Manpreet tells them that Rishi got Tanuja (Kratika Sengar) arrested. Rishi blames it all on Manpreet and tries getting saved from the allegation. Rishi says that they all know how stubborn Tanuja is and that she would never agree to him so he had to do this. Rano is upset with Rishi and walks away. Biji is sad for Tanuja as she realises that Tanuja must be going through a lot after the marriage broke as she would become answerable to many especially Abhishek. Abhishek is restless as he paces the room sadly thinking about the moments before the wedding spent with Tanuja. He hears Tanuja walk in and sleeps. Tanuja walks in and tucks him in. Sh e feels upset about Abhishek’s anger. Abhishek wakes up after she leaves and tosses on his bed. Next morning Tanuja sees Maasi and Myrah’s bags packed and feels sad about how they came for the wedding and it never happened. Rohit walks in with the tickets and speaks about everyone leaving and Tanuja thinks that he is speaking about Maasi and Myrah. She says that she would try and stop them but she does not know if they would stay.(Also Read: Rishi and Tanuja are officially man and wife still all thanks to a mistake)

Rohit gives her the tickets and walks away as he is busy. Natasha runs up to meet Abhishek and an emotional Abhishek hugs her saying she is his little princess and that he would never have a good morning without seeing her. Later as Tanuja hands the tickets over to Abhishek it falls and Tanuja manages to see Abhishek’s ticket too and is shocked. She realises that even Abhishek is leaving. Abhishek sits thinking of the time he forced Tanuja to return to India and thinks that this is his mistake he should not have brought Tanuja here. Tanuja walks in asking for her answers. Abhishek refuses to speak to her and says that he has nothing to say. Tanuja asks him if he fired her. She in her anger calls him Rishi and this upsets him further as he walks away. Abhishek thinks of the time when he would not start his day without looking at her and now he cannot even see her face. Tanuja tries calling him but Abhishek is in no mood to listen to her and says that he has work to complete and will speak when he comes home. Maasi and Myrah console Tanuja and emotional bid their goodbyes saying she should not blame herself for anything. Tanuja is let alone in tears. Abhishek returns midway as he thinks that he loves Tanuja too much and cannot say no to her. Tanuja tries to make Natasha sleep but she wants to meet Rishi. She says thats he would ask Abhishek to call him and he would not refuses as he loves her. Tanuja wonders how Natasha would react when she comes to know that Abhishek is leaving them.